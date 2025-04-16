First Mithi Yaad: Manjit Kaur (1934 – 2024), Jitra, Kedah

First Mithi Yaad

MANJIT KAUR A/P CHANAN SINGH

4.4.1934 – 20.5.2024

Jitra, Kedah

Village: Jalalabad (East), Moga; District Ferozepur

Husband: Late Sdr SARBAN SINGH A/L FATAI SINGH

Dear Bibiji, we owe you, our life. The time, energy and resources you sacrifice on us to mould our future shall never be forgotten. You sacrificed your present for our future and never asked anything in return. We cherish the moments we had with you and find comfort in knowing that you are always with us in spirit. Gone, but never forgotten

Children / Spouses:

Kuldip Singh / Iswander Kaur (Melaka)

Kalwant Kaur / Late Mahmindar Singh (Gombak)

Jeswant Singh / Late Manjit Kaur (Puchong)

Karamjit Kaur / Jasmindar Singh (Subang Jaya)

Jagjit Singh / Tara Kaur (Petaling Jaya)

Amarjit Kaur / Hardeal Singh (Cheras)

Avtar Singh / Amandeep Kaur (Sydney)

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by children, grandchildren, family members, relatives and friends.

We graciously invite you and your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog. Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Saturday, 26 April 2025, 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

For more information, please contact:

Kuldip Singh (son) 012-234 6277

Jeswant Singh (son) 019-616 8622

Jagjit Singh (son) 016-337 3522

Your kind presence will be greatly appreciated.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from our family.

| Entry: 16 April 2025 | Source: Family

