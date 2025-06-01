Tatt Khalsa holds Chabeel Sewa

Tatt Khalsa Diwan Malaysia hold Chabeel Sewa on June 1, 2025 – distributing cold drink to commemorate the martydom of Guru Arjan Sahib – Photo: TKDM

Tatt Khalsa Diwan Malaysia commemorated the martydom of Guru Arjan Sahib with a Chabeel Sewa – the distribution of cold water at the main entrance of the Kuala Lumpur gurdwara today (June 1).

“We undertook the Chabeel Sewa once again. The public response was overwhelming. Within two hours, we ran out of the air bandung,” a gurdwara official told Asia Samachar.

Sikhs in various parts of the world hold a Chabeel Day to mark the bravery, tenacity and optimism of Guru Arjan in the face of immense torture at the hands of the Mughal government headed by Emperor Jahangir — a fanatical and intolerant religious zealot — before his martydom in 1606.

Guru Arjan was made to sit on a burning hot plate while hot sand was poured over his body in the sweltering summer heat of Lahore. Despite the unspeakable torture, Guru Arjan remained peaceful and spiritually steadfast.

Sikhs honour the legacy not by mourning but serving humanity a cold drink in the heat of the summer.

