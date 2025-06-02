Ranjit Kaur (1961 – 2025), Taiping

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of

RANJIT KUAR A/P GERAJA KUMAR

23.1.1961 – 2.6.2025

Husband: Santok Singh S/o Hajara Singh

Children / Spouses:

Dalbender Kaur / Kiranjit Singh

Jasbir Kuar / Eswaran

Survinder Kaur

Pradeep Singh / Shareen Jit Kaur

Granddaughter

Dilsufee Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Taiping

Saturday, 7th June 2025

9:00 am to 12:00pm

Programme

9:00am – 9:30am: Breakfast

9:30am – 10:25am: Kirtan by Astanak Gianiji Gurdev Singh

10:25am – 11:30am: Kirtan by Bhai Kulvinder Singh (Kemey Veerji) & Jatha

11:30am – Sehaj Path da Bhog

Followed by Antim Ardass & Hukumnama

Guru Ka Langgar will be served

For further information, please contact:

Pradeep Singh 010 – 211 3522

Kiranjit Singh 019 – 200 8124

A Loving Farewell

Mom, Grandma — You were the heart of our family, the source of our strength, and the embodiment of unconditional love. Your gentle guidance, warm embrace, and selfless care shaped who we are today.

Though our hearts ache with your absence, we find comfort in the countless memories you’ve left us — your comforting words, your joyful laughter, and the wisdom you shared so freely.

You taught us the meaning of love through every sacrifice you made. While we will miss you every day, your spirit lives on in our traditions, our values, and the love we share as a family.

Thank you for every moment, every lesson, every prayer. May your soul find eternal peace. You are forever in our hearts.

