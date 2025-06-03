Smt. Amar Asha Nandrajog (1956 – 2025)

SMT. AMAR ASHA NANDRAJOG

(Beloved wife of Nirmal Kumar Nandrajog

& doting mother of Beena Nandrajog Wood and Ram Lakhan Nandrajog)

(1956 – 2025)

Passed away peacefully on 3rd June 2025.

The family residence is at 2, Jalan 10/6A, 46000, Petaling Jaya.

The cortege will leave for the crematorium at 1.00pm on Wednesday, the 4th of June 2025.

The Wake, Final Rites & the Funeral will be at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, the 4th of June 2025 from 2.30pm onwards.

She is deeply missed, loved and will be forever cherished by her loving husband and:

Children

Beena Nandrajog Wood & Adrian Wood

Ram Lakhan Nandrajog & Sandeep Kaur Pannu

Grandchildren

Anaiya Wood

Braiden Wood

Brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

“Asha was kind and gentle but protected her own like a lionness. She brought joy to everyone who crossed her path and helped those she never even knew. Today she returns to the Lotus feet of Bhagwanji and leaves a remarkable legacy behind.”

For more information, please contact:

Ram Nandrajog – 011 2383 3359

Raj Sarna – 012 399 4545

Sandeep Kaur Pannu – 010 231 2908

The family requests no chaddars please.

If you are visiting the residence, please park in the open car park near Satellite Restaurant.

Thank you.

| Entry: 3 June 2025 | Source: Family

