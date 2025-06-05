Sukhvinder Singh (Robin Singh) (1974 – 2025), Bandar Sri Damansara

Sukhvinder Singh (Robin Singh)

6.12.1974 – 5.6.2025

Bandar Sri Damansara / Staff of Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre

Parents: Late Kieran Singh and Late Gurmit Kaur (Sita)

Leaving Behind:

Brother: Savinder Singh

Sister: Kulwant Kaur Spouse Parvinder Kumar

LAST RITES

6 June 2025, Friday

10.00am: Wake at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

12.15pm : Cortege leaves for Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

1.00pm onwards: Last respect

3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

14 June 2025, Saturday

5pm to 7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

For more details, please contact

Reymen 012 276 6284

Taran 012 642 0404

Harpreet 016 275 8681

| Entry: 5 June 2025 | Source: Family

