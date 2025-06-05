Sukhvinder Singh (Robin Singh) (1974 – 2025), Bandar Sri Damansara

Sukhvinder Singh (Robin Singh)
6.12.1974 – 5.6.2025
Bandar Sri Damansara / Staff of Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre
Parents: Late Kieran Singh and Late Gurmit Kaur (Sita)
Leaving Behind:
Brother: Savinder Singh
Sister: Kulwant Kaur Spouse Parvinder Kumar
LAST RITES
6 June 2025, Friday
10.00am: Wake at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL
12.15pm : Cortege leaves for Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
1.00pm onwards: Last respect
3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
14 June 2025, Saturday
5pm to 7pm
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
For more details, please contact
Reymen 012 276 6284
Taran 012 642 0404
Harpreet 016 275 8681
| Entry: 5 June 2025 | Source: Family
