Prominent architect Jasmeet Pal Singh joins APU

As Head of School and a member of APU’s Senior Academic Management Team, Jasmeet Pal will oversee curriculum development and manager the School of Architecture

Jasmeet Pal Singh Sidhu: Professor of Practice and Head of its School of Architecture and Built Environment at APU

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Prominent Malaysian architect Jasmeet Pal Singh Sidhu has been appointed by the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) as a Professor of Practice and Head of its School of Architecture and Built Environment.

As Head of School and a member of APU’s Senior Academic Management Team, Ar. Jasmeet Pal will oversee curriculum development and manager the School of Architecture, ensuring high academic standards and aligning programmes with industry trends, sustainability and digital innovation.

Jasmeet is a highly accomplished architect with over 38 years of post-graduate experience spanning Malaysia, Australia, China, and India.

He holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Newcastle, Australia and a Master of Design Computing from the University of Sydney, Australia.

As the former Chairman of the Architectural Examinations Council, Board of Architects Malaysia (MPSM, LAM), and a licensed Professional Architect and Interior Designer registered with LAM, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the architectural landscape across various sectors.

His notable architectural projects in Malaysia include, among others the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Mid Valley City and Sungai Buloh Hospital.

His expertise extends beyond design to encompass project management, IT applications, industry standards, ISO compliance, teaching and writing alongside professional development.

His commitment to industry development is reflected in his extensive professional affiliations having held key positions in organisations including Lembaga Arkitek Malaysia (LAM), Association of Consulting Architects Malaysia (ACA:M), Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Interior Designers Institute of Malaysia (IPDM) and Balai Ikhtisas Malaysia (BIM).

Beyond practice, Jasmeet has a keen interest in architectural writing, publishing and knowledge dissemination.

Since 2012, he has been the publisher and editor of Designscape, a free online design magazine featuring projects from around the world. Jasmeet is also a very active community within the Sikh Community, particularly in Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur.

RELATED STORY:

What about a Malaysian gurdwara with Minangkabau look? (Asia Samachar, 21 June 2019)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here