Malaysian university students host historic Chabeel

On June 14, members of Asia Pacific Punjabi Cultural Society (APCS) of Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) will be present at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) for event commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Sahib, the fifth Guruy of the Sikhs.

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Punjabi students from a Malaysian private university are set to make history this Saturday (June 14, 2025) when they come together to organise a Chabeel, a symbolic act of distributing chilled rosewater in commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Sahib, the fifth Guru of the Sikhs.

The Asia Pacific Punjabi Cultural Society (APCS) of Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) is set to become the first University youth body to host a Chabeel.

On June 14, APCS members will be present at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) for the event that will be held between 2pm to 4.30pm and then 5pm onwards.

It is believed that APCS is the first university-based Punjabi youth organisation in Asia Pacific University to organise a Chabeel, paying tribute to the values of selfless service, compassion, and community spirit.

A Chabeel is a beloved Sikh tradition, where sweet, chilled rosewater of milk-based are distributed freely to the public as an act of seva (selfless service), especially during the scorching summer heat. It commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Sahib Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru, who taught humanity the profound strength of resilience, peace, and kindness even in the face of hardship.

“As the inaugural youth leaders of APCS, we believe it’s our duty and privilege to honour our roots while inspiring the next generation. This Chabeel is more than just a service, it’s a celebration of who we are, and the values we carry forward,” APCS President Pareen Kaur told Asia Samachar.

APCS is inviting GSPJ Punjabi school students, staff and the general public to pause, refresh and reflect, not just with a cold drink, but with warmth in spirit.

APCS welcomes all to join in this beautiful expression of unity and gratitude. Let’s beat the heat, spread love, and uphold the spirit of seva together.

