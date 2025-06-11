Jasmindar Singh (1958 – 2025), Subang Jaya / Ex-CIMB

JASMINDAR SINGH

Parents: Late Gurubakh Singh & Late Mohinder Kaur

8.3.1958 – 10.6.2025

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved dad. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Village: Khattran; District: Samrala, Ludhiana

(Subang Jaya, Ex-CIMB)

Wife: Karamjit Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Dr Harsimran Kaur

Manvinder Kaur/ Virinderjit Singh

Dr Tripthpal Kaur

Siblings / Spouses:

Mr Kuldip Singh / Lona S.

Late Mr Hardeep Singh

Uncle, aunties, cousins, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

LAST RITES

12th June 2025, Thursday

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Wake: 2pm-3.15pm

Saskaar (cremation): 3.30pm

Dr Harsimran 016 638 3729

Virinderjit 016 305 3656

Jagjit 016 337 3522

| Entry: 11 June 2025 | Source: Family

