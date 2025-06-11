Jasmindar Singh (1958 – 2025), Subang Jaya / Ex-CIMB

JASMINDAR SINGH
Parents: Late Gurubakh Singh & Late Mohinder Kaur
8.3.1958 – 10.6.2025
It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved dad. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Village: Khattran; District: Samrala, Ludhiana
(Subang Jaya, Ex-CIMB)
Wife: Karamjit Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Dr Harsimran Kaur
Manvinder Kaur/ Virinderjit Singh
Dr Tripthpal Kaur
Siblings / Spouses:
Mr Kuldip Singh / Lona S.
Late Mr Hardeep Singh
Uncle, aunties, cousins, in-laws, nephews and nieces.
LAST RITES
12th June 2025, Thursday
Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
Wake: 2pm-3.15pm
Saskaar (cremation): 3.30pm
Dr Harsimran 016 638 3729
Virinderjit 016 305 3656
Jagjit 016 337 3522
| Entry: 11 June 2025 | Source: Family
