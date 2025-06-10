(Know someone who fits the bill)
Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor looking for OFFICE MANAGER
REQUIREMENTS:
- Able to manage office
- Able to use computers
- Preferably with relevant experience
- Preferably can read & write Gurmukhi
- Have demonstrated good leadership qualities, initiative and inter-personal skills when dealing with people
- Malaysian Citizen
Interested candidates are requested to send their complete biodata,
copies of education and training certificates and contact references to
Mr Rejinder Singh at +6018-2299620 (Whatsapp only, no calls please)
SEE POSTING AT FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM
