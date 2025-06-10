(Know someone who fits the bill)

Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor looking for OFFICE MANAGER

REQUIREMENTS:

Able to manage office

Able to use computers

Preferably with relevant experience

Preferably can read & write Gurmukhi

Have demonstrated good leadership qualities, initiative and inter-personal skills when dealing with people

Malaysian Citizen

Interested candidates are requested to send their complete biodata,

copies of education and training certificates and contact references to

Mr Rejinder Singh at +6018-2299620 (Whatsapp only, no calls please)

SEE POSTING AT FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

