Event | Malaysia: Kampung Pandan mini samelan (26-29 June 2025)

(Message from the organising team)

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampung Pandan Mini Samelan 2025

Samelan is BACK! Get ready for a soul-refreshing weekend of Sewa, Sanggat, Fun & Learning

Date: 26th June (Thursday, 6.00pm) – 29th June 2025 (Sunday, 1.00pm)

Registration starts at: 6.00pm

Location: Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kg Pandan

Activities: IPS sessions, games, learning, sewa & more!

Register Now:

Participant Form: https://forms.gle/RSkVu3Ccr5Qfa6iH9

Sewadar Form: https://forms.gle/PgRPQv1bencsfcxQA

Contact:

Gurvinder: 018-3186975 | Ajaypal: 012-7010226

Let’s make #KPMS2025 unforgettable!

