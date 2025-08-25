Veena Singh crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025

Veena Praveenar Singh – Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

By Asia Samachar | Thailand |

Veena Praveenar Singh from Saraburi was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025 in a glittering finale yesterday, triumphing over contestants from 76 other provinces.

The 29-year-old winner now represent Thailand at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant later this year.

The competition began with 77 hopefuls, later narrowed to the Top 20 through preliminary selections. Contestants then took part in swimsuit and evening gown presentations, before the field was reduced to the Top 10. From there, five finalists advanced to the decisive question-and-answer round, setting the stage for the announcement of the Top 3.

Her journey in pageantry has been one of perseverance. She was second runner-up at Miss Universe Thailand 2018, first runner-up in 2020, and in 2023 won the Miss Universe Thailand Phuket title.

Born in Chiang Mai and raised in Yala, Veena represented Saraburi in this year’s contest. She also made history as the first Miss Universe Thailand winner to have been previously married, tying the knot in 2022 before divorcing in 2024, according to Khaosod.

A liberal arts graduate, Veena is fluent in English, Russian and Thai.

RELATED STORY:

Veena Praveenar shines once again at Miss Universe Thailand (Asia Samachar, 25 Feb 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here