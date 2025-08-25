Mata Kirpal Kaur (Palo) (1945 – 2025), Penang

Sahej Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardas

Mata Kirpal Kaur (Palo)

6.12.1945 – 16.8.2025

Daughter of Sdr Fauja Singh Sandhu & Late Sdrni Datar Kaur Gill

Wife of Late Sdr Himat Singh Dhillon

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG AND ANTIM ARDAS

Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru

30th August 2025 (Saturday)

3.00pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path

6.00pm to 8.30pm

Programme

6.00 pm: Rehrass

6.20 pm: Kirtan by Nihaal Kirtani Jatha (UK)

7.20 pm: Kirtan/Katha by Asthanak Granthi

7.45pm: Sahej Path Da Bhog followed by Antim Ardas and Hukamnama/ Semapti

Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Pls treat this as a personal invitation by the family of late Mata Kirpal Kaur

Further Enquiries please contact :

Bibi Kuldeep Kaur 012 – 564 5309

Bibi Swaran Kaur 016 – 459 1252

Sdr Jaysandeep Singh 0111 470 0077

