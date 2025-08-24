Seremban gurdwara salutes three Sikhs for lifetime contributions

From left: Gurdwara Sahib Seremban trustee and past president Dr Parim Singh, Manmohan Singh, Saran Singh Sidhu, Amar Kaur and GSS president ⁠Arjan Singh

Seremban’s Sikh community has paid tribute to three individuals who have devoted their lives to selfless service in Negeri Sembilan.

At a special ceremony on May 11, Gurdwara Sahib Seremban (GSS) honoured Sikh museum creator Bhai Manmohan Singh, Sikh author and researcher Bhai Saran Singh Sidhu and dedicated Panjabi teacher Mata Amar Kaur.

The recognition was a gesture of gratitude for their lasting contributions in preserving Sikh heritage, promoting education and strengthening the community.

Here is a brief listing of their contribution.

BHAI MANMOHAN SINGH

Born: 29 September 1942 (83 years old)

Parents: Late Bhai Hari Singh & Late mata Mohinder Kaur

Wife: Mata Sarminder Kaur

Significant contribution to the Sikh Community

1) Managing a Punjabi Museum-Virsa in Jelebu: Keeping the community attached to our roots and traditions, displaying many Punjabi artifacts in the museum.

2) Provided a plot of land in Kuala Klawang. Funded the construction of the new Gurdwara Sahib in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu. Cost of construction currently exceeded RM3.0 million. Gurdwara Sahib is already in operation. Giving all Sikhs a place to carry out our religious obligations.

3) He is the custodian of a Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is which is more than 100 years old. It is kept with utmost respect and is still on a good condition.

His grandfather Bhai Sadhu Singh and father Bhai Hari Singh played a vital role in contribution to the growth of Sikhi, especially in Negeri Sembilan. Hari Singh was among the founding members of the Malayan Sikh Education Aid Fund (MSEAF).

BHAI SARAN SINGH SIDHU

Born: 10 March 1945, Kuala Lumper (80 years old)

Parents: Late Bhai Dhan Singh (1886-1954) and Late Mata Gurdial Kaur (1910-1989)

Wife: Late Maja Amanjit Kaur

Marriage: 1 January 1967 at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Significant Contribution:

Author of a number of significant books, including the 425-page Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji of Malacca (1902- 1972) and His Life and Times, and the 470-page Gurdwaras in Malaysia – An Illustrated History (1873-2003).

MATA AMAR KAUR

Born: 23 October 1944, Kuala Lumpur (81 years old)

Parents: Late Bhai Anokh Singh & Late Mata Bhagwan Kaur

Husband: Late Bhai Harminder Singh Jandi

Marriage: 22 April 1962 at Gurdwara Sahib Chan Sow Lin, KL

Gurmukhi Qualification: Giani Pass. Certificate from Punjab University presented at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa on Vaisakhi Day on 13 April 1960

Started Punjabi classes from home for 48 years for 1972 until 2020. She taught 260 students, both children and adults. She has also produced a number of Pathis (readers of Guru Granth Sahib).

Many of her students passed the Punjabi paper with strong grades for the Malaysian Government examinations LLE/SRP and MCE/SPM.

She has also contributed significantly to the Naujawan Samelans (youth camps), Satsang and Istri Satsang. She has actively served the Sanggat of Seremban for more than five decades.

