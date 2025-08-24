Sardar Gurmail Singh Dhillon (1957 – 2025), Batu Pahat

SARDAR GURMAIL SINGH DHILLON

It’s with great sorrow and sadness to inform that Sardar Gurmail Singh Dhillon s/o Late Mukhtiar Singh Dhillon passed away peacefully on 24 August 2025.

Village: Patto Hira Singh

16.1.1957 – 24.8.2025

Leaving behind;

Mother: Mata Surjit Kaur

Wife: Sardarni Balwir Kaur Sandhu

Children / Spouses:

Jaswir Kaur Dhillon / Toby

Manpreet Singh Dhillon

Jaspreet Kaur Dhillon / Suniljit Singh Bharwal

Grandchildrens: Isabelle & Thio

Relatives & Friends.

FINAL RITES

Tuesday, 26 August 2025

11: 30am: Cortege leaves from residence: No. 29, Jalan Dato Seth, Kampung Merdeka, Batu Pahat

1pm: Saskar at Fairy Park Pagoh, Johor

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 6th September 2025

10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat

Contact:

Sunil 017 351 8155

Harmail 013 741 4848

In Loving Memory of Our Dear Father

Our beloved dad was a devoted and responsible father who always put his family’s well-being above all else. His unwavering support, countless sacrifices and boundless love will forever remain in our hearts. He fulfilled his role as a father with honor and dedication, guiding us with strength and standing by us through life’s toughest times.

Rest in peace, Dad. You will always be remembered with deep gratitude and everlasting love.

“A father’s love is the foundation on which his family stands. Though you are gone, Dad, your strength, sacrifices, and love will continue to guide us forever.”

Entry: 24 Aug 2025

