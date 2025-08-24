Sardar Gurmail Singh Dhillon (1957 – 2025), Batu Pahat

SARDAR GURMAIL SINGH DHILLON
It’s with great sorrow and sadness to inform that Sardar Gurmail Singh Dhillon s/o Late Mukhtiar Singh Dhillon passed away peacefully on 24 August 2025.
Village: Patto Hira Singh
16.1.1957 – 24.8.2025
Leaving behind;
Mother: Mata Surjit Kaur
Wife: Sardarni Balwir Kaur Sandhu
Children / Spouses:
Jaswir Kaur Dhillon / Toby
Manpreet Singh Dhillon
Jaspreet Kaur Dhillon / Suniljit Singh Bharwal
Grandchildrens: Isabelle & Thio
Relatives & Friends.
FINAL RITES
Tuesday, 26 August 2025
11: 30am: Cortege leaves from residence: No. 29, Jalan Dato Seth, Kampung Merdeka, Batu Pahat
1pm: Saskar at Fairy Park Pagoh, Johor
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 6th September 2025
10am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat
Contact:
Sunil 017 351 8155
Harmail 013 741 4848
In Loving Memory of Our Dear Father
Our beloved dad was a devoted and responsible father who always put his family’s well-being above all else. His unwavering support, countless sacrifices and boundless love will forever remain in our hearts. He fulfilled his role as a father with honor and dedication, guiding us with strength and standing by us through life’s toughest times.
Rest in peace, Dad. You will always be remembered with deep gratitude and everlasting love.
“A father’s love is the foundation on which his family stands. Though you are gone, Dad, your strength, sacrifices, and love will continue to guide us forever.”
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 24 Aug 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here