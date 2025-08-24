Talk Preview: From Guru Nanak to Pothi Sahib

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sikhs have heard, many times over, stories of how the Sikh Gurus picked their successors. Many of these stories actually instructs our worldview of Sikhi. But how valid are these stories?

Karminder Singh Dhillon, author of Hijacking of Sikhi and more than a dozen books on the Sikh faith, is set to discuss the issue in a talk at Gurdwara Sahib Subang, Malaysia, on Aug 31, 2025 (Sunday, 4 pm – 6 pm).

The above quote is one of the statements to be presented at the evening talk — held to commemorate the 421st Pehla Parkash Dihara or the first installation of Pothi Sahib in 1604 — which will be followed by a Q&A session.

Here are three major thoughts that will presented at the talk:

1) The journey of Gurbani can be traced from within the conscience of Guru Nanak all the way, first to the Pothi Sahib and then to the Sri G uru Granth Sahib. The milestones of the journey and the markers of this journey are found within Gurbani itself.

2) The Gurus took it upon themselves to safeguard the sanctity, authenticity and purity of Gurbani as it was passed down from one Guru to another; to ensure no adulteration occurred.

3) The capacity to realize the messages within Gurbani and the ability to compose Gurbani were critical considerations in the process of selecting and appointing successor Gurus.

“Unfortunately, the Sikh world is largely unaware of the above mentioned three facts. This is because the narratives pertaining to the journey of Gurbani that have been provided to the Sikh world have come from Sakhis – which are essentially unverified accounts by unverifiable authors,” Karminder told Asia Samachar.

The sakhis have done two things.

First, they have obscured, or worse, obliterated the journey of Gurbani by (wrongly) suggesting that Gurbani remained lost and scattered till the period of the fifth Guru who had to go around pleading for its return; and that even after Pothi Sahib was compiled, Gurbani was always in the hands of anti-Sikh elements.

Second, these Sakhis suggest that the successor Gurus were subject to the most ridiculous and unbelievable tests to determine their suitability for succession.

“And make no mention of the role of realization of the messages within Gurbani and the ability to compose Gurbani as the critical consideration in the process of selecting and appointing successor Gurus,” he added.

Join the talk and discuss further the above ideas.

To register for the talk, WhatsApp your name to Parveen Kaur at 012 – 980 4477 or CLICK HERE.

