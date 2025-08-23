Tragedy in Mohali: Malaysian youth loses life in road mishap

By Asia Samachar | Panjab |

A 24-year-old Malaysian man was killed in a tragic road accident when a Scorpio vehicle overturned at a sharp bend near a gurdwara along Mohali’s Airport Road early yesterday morning.

The victim, identified as Jasvir Singh, was seated in the front passenger seat when the vehicle lost control and flipped over at about 3am.

Two others, fellow Malaysian Jasvinderjit Singh and the driver, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the Express News Service reported.

Jasvir’s body was released to his family after a post-mortem. Police said his remains will be repatriated to Malaysia for the final rites.

Investigators confirmed that Jasvir and Jasvinderjit had flown in from Malaysia on August 13 to visit their cousin, Jaspran Singh, in Punjab.

