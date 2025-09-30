Mohan Singh (1947 – 2025), Tampin, Negeri Sembilan

Mohan Singh

21.3.1947 – 27.9.2025

(78 years old)

Parents: Late Basant Singh & Late Dhanwant Kaur

We gather today, our hearts heavy with grief, yet overflowing with the profound love our father Mohan Singh s/o Late Basant Singh and Late Dhanwant Kaur, planted in our hearts. To measure a man’s life is not to count his years, but to count the hearts he touched, the kindness he extended, and the lasting legacy he left behind. By that measure, our father, a husband, a father in law, a friend, and a beloved grandfather to four, and an unforgettable mamaji to all, lived a truly magnificent life.

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by

Wife: Pajan Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Malvinder Singh / Mandeep Kaur

Kiranjit Kaur / Amarjit Singh

Grandchildren: Balshaan Singh, Amrita Kaur, Taranpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

Sisters Amar Kaur & Jagir Kaur, nieces, nephews & host of relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 11th October 2025

9am – 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Tampin

Kiranjit Kaur 016 323 8741 | Malvinder Singh 012 623 9187

