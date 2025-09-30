SKA Awaaz showcases inspiring Sikh voices in Singapore

SKA Awaaz guests (L-R) : Local emcee and actor KP Sandhu, podcast guest host Rasvinder Singh Bhullar and veteran coach Jita Singh; Sharon Kaur and her dad Jagtar Singh

The Sikh community in Singapore is making its mark across diverse fields, as captured in the first eight episodes of SKA Awaaz – Voices That Inspire, a podcast hosted by Harpreet Kaur.

The series opens with community leader Hernaikh Singh stressing youth empowerment and service, followed by MasterChef Singapore 2023 winner Inderpal Singh recounting his journey from accounting to culinary success. Footballer Delwinder Singh’s resilience on the pitch and go-karter Kareen Kaur’s rise in a male-dominated sport highlight the grit needed to pursue sporting dreams.

Heritage and family values take centre stage in a conversation with restaurateur Jagtar Singh and his daughter Sharon, while psychologist and motivator Darin Singhguruvar, known as @tonysthoughtoftheday, shares wisdom on parenting, identity and spiritual grounding.

Entertainment and culture shine through actor-host KP Sandhu’s behind-the-scenes stories from global stages, reminding youth to pursue dreams while staying rooted.

The eighth episode features veteran coach Jita Singh, who relives Singapore football’s golden era and his lifelong commitment to nurturing talent. He tells guest host Rasvinder Singh Bhullar how he become the youngest-ever coach of the Singapore national football team to leading the Lions to their unforgettable 1980 Malaysia Cup victory.

SKA Awaaz is a project under the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), supported by the Asia Samachar.

HERE IS THE GUIDE TO THE EIGHT EPISODES:

Episode 1: Empowering Youth, Building Community

In the inaugural episode of SKA Awaaz, host Ms Harpreet Kaur welcomes Mr Hernaikh Singh, a passionate leader committed to community service and youth development. In this inspiring conversation, Mr Hernaikh shares his journey and highlights the critical role young Sikhs play in shaping the future of the Sikh community in Singapore. From leadership to service, his insights provide valuable guidance on how we can all contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community. Tune in to hear his powerful Awaaz!

Episode 2: Inderpal Singh: A MasterChef’s Journey

In this episode of SKA Awaaz: Voices That Inspire, Harpreet Kaur speaks with Inderpal Singh, the winner of MasterChef Singapore 2023, about his bold decision to leave a stable career and follow his passion for cooking. From launching Mr Singh Eats during the COVID-19 pandemic to ultimately winning MasterChef, Inderpal shares his journey of resilience, self-discovery, and representing his Punjabi roots in the culinary world. Tune in for an inspiring conversation about chasing dreams and making an impact through food.

Episode 3: Defending the Dream: The Grind, the Grit, and the Game

In this episode of SKA Awaaz – Voices That Inspire, host Harpreet Kaur catches up with Delwinder Singh, the powerhouse defender who made history as the first Singaporean to play in the Cambodian Football League. From leading Tanjong Pagar United at just 18 to pushing through injuries and setbacks, Delwinder’s journey is all about grit, resilience, and pure hard work.

We get into his love for football, scoring a spot in the national team, the challenges that tested his limits, and the mentors who shaped his career. Delwinder also shares insights for young footballers dreaming of a professional career—what it really takes, the sacrifices involved, and the mindset needed to stay in the game. And of course, we wrap things up with a rapid-fire round, where he spills on his football icons, toughest moments, and thoughts on VAR.

This is a story of never backing down, putting in the hard work, and defending the dream—on and off the pitch.

Episode 4: Fast and Fearless: Kareen Kaur’s Motorsports Journey

In this episode of SKA Awaaz – Voices that Inspire, we bring you an exhilarating conversation with Kareen Kaur, Singapore’s fastest female Karter, as she shares her inspiring journey from a casual go-kart experience to competing on international tracks. Joined by her parents, Deep and Kiran, Kareen opens up about the challenges of being a young female racer in a male-dominated sport, her rigorous training schedule, and how she balances academics and racing. From overcoming self-doubt to pushing boundaries on the track, Kareen’s story is one of resilience, determination, and passion. Tune in to hear how she is accelerating action for women in motorsports while staying deeply connected to her roots.

Episode 5: Of Tandoors, Traditions and Tenacity: A Father-Daughter Legacy

In this heartwarming episode of SKA Awaaz: Voices That Inspire, Harpreet Kaur sits down with Mr Jagtar Singh and his daughter Sharon to explore the legacy of one of Singapore’s most beloved Punjabi family-run food businesses. From humble beginnings and life-altering responsibilities to decades of service at Riverwalk Tandoor and SKA, Mr Jagtar shares how hardship shaped his discipline, generosity and deep commitment to community. Sharon offers a candid perspective on stepping into her father’s shoes—balancing tradition with innovation, and honouring the past while carving her own path. A story of sacrifice, sewa, and strong family bonds, this episode is a tribute to resilience, quiet leadership and legacy built with love.

Episode 6: Reset with Respect: Parenting, Identity & the Sikh Spirit with Darin Singhguruvar (@tonysthoughtoftheday)

In this soul-stirring episode of SKA Awaaz, we welcome Darin Singhguruvar – better known as Tony @tonysthoughtoftheday – a psychologist, motivational speaker, and spiritual guide whose daily reflections have inspired thousands. Through his signature blend of Sikh wisdom and psychological insight, Tony unpacks the evolving dynamics between parents and youth, especially within the Sikh and Punjabi community. With honesty and humility, he reminds us that it is never too late to press the reset button – whether in parenting, relationships, or with ourselves.

From powerful metaphors like “Speak to the prince or princess in every child, and they will answer,” to practical advice on managing household stress, setting boundaries, and communicating with love, Tony shares tools that are as spiritually rooted as they are emotionally intelligent.

He also touches on the importance of sleep, mindfulness, family unity, and how Gurbani offers different answers at every stage of life — if only we’re willing to seek.

Whether you’re a parent, youth, or educator, this episode offers a compassionate roadmap to reconnect with your loved ones and with your purpose

Episode 7: KP Sandhu – The Show Must Go On!

In this unfiltered and heartfelt episode, KP Sandhu invites us behind the scenes of his remarkable journey; from hosting the Zee Cine Awards alongside Bollywood’s biggest stars to starring in the award-winning film Shadow Assassins.

He shares how he continued performing through personal heartbreak, his guiding philosophy that “the show must go on”, and the deep spiritual connection he feels with his audience each time he takes the stage. KP also speaks directly to the youth, encouraging them to stay grounded in Punjabi culture while fearlessly pursuing unconventional dreams. Along the way, he reveals the realities of life as an entertainer, offering honest insights and invaluable advice.

Filled with raw stories, unforgettable red carpet moments, and inspiring lessons on resilience, authenticity, and cultural pride; this episode is a masterclass in transforming passion into purpose.

Whether you’re chasing your own dreams or looking for a spark of motivation, KP’s words will resonate long after you’ve listened. He is in conversation with Harpreet Kaur.

Episode 8: A Lifetime of Football Excellence: Jita Singh in Conversation with Rasvinder Singh Bhullar

In this episode of SKA Awaaz – Voices That Inspire, our guest host Rasvinder Singh Bhullar sat down with none other than Mr Jita Singh, a stalwart in the Singapore football scene and a true pioneer of the game. From becoming the youngest-ever coach of the Singapore national football team to leading the Lions to their unforgettable 1980 Malaysia Cup victory and guiding them through multiple SEA Games campaigns, Mr Jita’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. He also shared stories from his decades of experience in football development—nurturing young talent, shaping grassroots programmes, and his continued service as Veterans Football Advisor at the Singapore Khalsa Association. This episode is packed with inspiration, lessons on resilience, leadership, and teamwork, as well as light-hearted moments from behind the scenes of Singapore football. Tune in now to hear the voice of a legend whose passion for the game and community continues to inspire generations.

