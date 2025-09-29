Gurdial Kaur (1933 – 2025), Klang, Selangor

Gurdial Kaur d/o Geja Singh

(26.1.1933 – 29.9.2025)

Klang, Selangor

Village: Dhindsa

Wife of Late Sardar Jewa Singh

Sadarni Gurdial Kaur passed away peacefully on Monday, 29 September 2025, at the age of 92. An exemplary family matriarch who lived a full life right up to her final moments. She leaves behind her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.

Children / Spouses:

Manjeet Kaur / Kuldip Singh

Ranjit Singh / Pauline Jamel

Awthar Singh / Pritam Kaur

Harbance Kaur / Jasbir Singh

Gurpal Kaur / Late Balwanter Singh

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Reshvin Kaur Brar / Updesh Singh Khinde

Dato’ Kelvinder Singh Brar

Late Ishvinder Singh Brar

Pavanjit Singh Ghuman / Chai Ke Li

Manvinjit Singh Ghuman

Keshvinder Singh Dhillon / Jaskiran Kaur Sidhu

Kevinder Singh Dhillon / Loshna Kaur

Belvin Kaur Dhillon / Telvinder Singh Grewal

Reskiran Kaur Dhillon

Tashvinder Singh Sidhu

Baldave Singh Dhillon

Simran Kaur Dhillon / Gurvynder Singh Dhanoa

Jasmin Kaur Sidhu

Jashkaran Singh Sidhu

Sukdev Singh Dhillon

Great Grandchildren:

Rishidesh Singh Khinde

Ronitdesh Singh Khinde

Raynadesh Kaur Khinde

Naomi Kaur Chai Ghuman

Zeeya Kaur Dhillon

Kyaraa Kaur Dhillon

LAST RITES

30th September 2025, Tuesday

1:15pm: Cortège leaves residence at 46, Jalan Kabong, Taman Gembira, 41100 Klang, Selangor.

2:00pm: Creamation (saskaar) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang

Awthar Singh 012 675 8362

Dato’ Kelvinder 012 321 8603

| Entry: 29 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

