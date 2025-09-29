Gurdial Kaur (1933 – 2025), Klang, Selangor

Gurdial Kaur d/o Geja Singh
(26.1.1933 – 29.9.2025)
Klang, Selangor
Village: Dhindsa
Wife of Late Sardar Jewa Singh
Sadarni Gurdial Kaur passed away peacefully on Monday, 29 September 2025, at the age of 92. An exemplary family matriarch who lived a full life right up to her final moments. She leaves behind her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.
Children / Spouses:
Manjeet Kaur / Kuldip Singh
Ranjit Singh / Pauline Jamel
Awthar Singh / Pritam Kaur
Harbance Kaur / Jasbir Singh
Gurpal Kaur / Late Balwanter Singh
Grandchildren / Spouses:
Reshvin Kaur Brar / Updesh Singh Khinde
Dato’ Kelvinder Singh Brar
Late Ishvinder Singh Brar
Pavanjit Singh Ghuman / Chai Ke Li
Manvinjit Singh Ghuman
Keshvinder Singh Dhillon / Jaskiran Kaur Sidhu
Kevinder Singh Dhillon / Loshna Kaur
Belvin Kaur Dhillon / Telvinder Singh Grewal
Reskiran Kaur Dhillon
Tashvinder Singh Sidhu
Baldave Singh Dhillon
Simran Kaur Dhillon / Gurvynder Singh Dhanoa
Jasmin Kaur Sidhu
Jashkaran Singh Sidhu
Sukdev Singh Dhillon
Great Grandchildren:
Rishidesh Singh Khinde
Ronitdesh Singh Khinde
Raynadesh Kaur Khinde
Naomi Kaur Chai Ghuman
Zeeya Kaur Dhillon
Kyaraa Kaur Dhillon
LAST RITES
30th September 2025, Tuesday
1:15pm: Cortège leaves residence at 46, Jalan Kabong, Taman Gembira, 41100 Klang, Selangor.
2:00pm: Creamation (saskaar) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang
Awthar Singh 012 675 8362
Dato’ Kelvinder 012 321 8603
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 29 Sept 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here