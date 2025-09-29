Welcome to Punjab making waves in Pakistan

Aadi Khan (left) and Zara Hayat in Welcome to Punjab

Welcome to Punjab, released on Aug 14 to coincide with Pakistan’s Independence Day, has emerged as the top-grossing Punjabi-language film produced in Pakistan this year, according to local exhibitors and trade trackers.

The film’s opening week was buoyed by patriotic holiday crowds and a wide release across leading cinema chains such as Cinepax and Nueplex. Trade insiders say its performance is unmatched among Pakistani Punjabi titles released in 2025, placing it well ahead of other homegrown competitors in the regional language segment.

Directed by Shehzad Rafique, Welcome to Punjab is a family drama and romantic saga steeped in Punjabi cultural pride. Shot across the lush landscapes of rural and urban Punjab, the film follows the intertwined journeys of a young entrepreneur returning from abroad and a grassroots community organiser seeking to protect ancestral farmland.

The screenplay blends romance, comedy and social commentary, highlighting themes of diaspora identity, land stewardship and generational renewal. Audiences have praised the film’s rich Punjabi dialogues, lively folk soundtrack and sweeping cinematography that showcases the heart of Pakistani Punjab.

The rise of Welcome to Punjab underscores the growing appetite for Punjabi-language storytelling within Pakistan’s film economy, traditionally dominated by Urdu and English content. Producers note that success in the Punjabi segment depends on authentic cultural representation and family-centred narratives, as well as strategic holiday timing for releases.

While Welcome to Punjab leads the box office, a handful of other Punjabi-language productions have drawn attention this year.

One of them is Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Nai Aaunda, a cross-border collaboration with significant Pakistani creative input. The film marked actor Imran Ashraf’s Punjabi debut and delivered solid early grosses in local markets, helping to sustain interest in Punjabi-language cinema.

Action-romance Delhi Gate, scheduled for an October 2025 release, is being closely watched as the next potential breakout. Industry observers expect strong domestic appeal given its Lahore setting and ensemble cast.

