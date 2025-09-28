SKA hosts inaugural National Day Dialogue on Sikh Community

SKA hosted its first Community Dialogue as part of the National Day Dialogue 2025 series on Sept 6, 2025 – Photo: SKA Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), together with community partners Young Sikh Association (YSA), the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB) and the Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF), hosted its first Community Dialogue under the National Day Dialogue 2025 series.

Themed “SG60: The Sikh Community – Yesterday | Today | Tomorrow”, the session on Sept 6 was attended by Dinesh Vasu Dash, the Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Manpower.

Participants took part in group discussions reflecting on the Sikh community’s contributions over the decades, current priorities and aspirations for the future. Their findings were later presented to the Minister of State, who also engaged directly with youths and community representatives in an open dialogue, according to an SKA update at its social media platform.

SKA said the inaugural dialogue marked a milestone in fostering youth voices, building bridges and contributing to Singapore’s journey of unity and harmony.

Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash at the Community Dialogue as part of the National Day Dialogue 2025 series on Sept 6, 2025 – Photo: SKA Facebook

RELATED STORY:

Double celebration for Singapore Sikh ladies (Asia Samachar, 7 August 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here