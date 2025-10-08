EKTA Club: Making a difference with heart and purpose

Some key leaders from the EKTA Club Kuala Lumpur & Selangor at their gala dinner on August 2, 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The EKTA Club Kuala Lumpur & Selangor is bent on making a difference in society. This is their 10th year and counting!

At a fund raising gala dinner in Kuala Lumpur on August 2, the club raised RM550,000, out of which RM450,000 has been set aside for the setup of its first Sikh Senior Citizens’ Activity Centre in the Klang Valley.

“We are on the lookout for a centre. We will provide more details soon,” the club president, Kuldip Kaur, told Asia Samachar.

The rest of the funds will be utilised for various community empowerment activities through its legal, welfare, medical, youth development, and lifelong learning teams.

Malaysia’s Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh was the guest of honor.

The club has made its presence felt over the years. In February 2025, for example, more than two dozen Sikh students received invaluable insights into how they can present themselves better to the world and get ahead in whatever endeavour they are pursuing at the Personal Branding for Beginners workshop in Ipoh, Perak.

This is the signature programme designed and championed by the club, with Asia Samachar as the media partner.

In June 2024, they celebrated 280 Sikh women at their maiden Senior Citizens’ Day in Kuala Lumpur on June 22, 2024. Here, they recognised two prominent Sikh women, Dr. Ajeet Kaur Gill and Preetam Kaur Gill, for their contributions to the Sikh community and the community at large.

In March 2024, some 140 participants took part in the club’s inaugural Treasure Hunt Walk held in Kuala Lumpur, again designed to raise funds to sustain some of its key community initiatives for the year. It was a delightful adventure for members and friends around Titiwangsa West Lake.

Back to the dinner — the club members have made every effort to ensure that they keep costs to a minimum.

“The Ekta Gala sparkled with world-class entertainment, yet we managed to keep costs to a minimum so that more funds could go directly to our cause.

“This was only possible because of the incredible generosity of our entertainers and performers, who jumped on board without hesitation, believing in our cause,” said one of the club officials.

From Kavita Sidhu’s star power and the dazzling lineup of beauty queens on the runway to Kavita Thulasidas’ breathtaking designs, every act of kindness and passion brought elegance, glamour, and heart to the evening, turning it into a celebration of giving as much as of style.

So, stay tuned to see what this dynamic group of ladies will do next.

