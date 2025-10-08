Singapore artist Anit Kaur is drawn to Sikhi art. Here’s why.

Anit Kaur appears on SKA Awaaz podcast

Anit Kaur, a Singapore-based contemporary Sikh artist, has an uncanny ability to transform personal experiences and deep reflections on Sikhi into breathtaking paintings. And her talent has taken her place – from soulful solo exhibition in Bali to her recent showcase in London celebrating Sikh women warriors.

“I think as a Singaporean Sikh who grew up out of Singapore, I always felt I was a minority everywhere….And so as a minority, I feel my style is always different, very fusion,” she shares in the latest episode of the SKA Awaaz podcast.

“But then who I am inside, I don’t make sense without, like my dad used to tell us Sakhi’s growing up, like going to Gurdwara. Like it’s such a huge part of our identity that I didn’t care about painting other things as much as I cared about painting Sikhi art. And somehow when I started painting fusion style with Sikhi art, people wanted to have it in their homes,” she added.

She shares how art became her medium of healing, connection, and empowerment; turning pain into beauty and solitude into strength. Beyond her exhibitions, Anit is also pursuing her Masters in Art Therapy, using creativity as a powerful tool to help others find peace and expression in their own stories.

The self-taught painter’s story is a celebration of self-discovery and perseverance and of choosing light in moments of darkness and using creativity as a force for connection and healing.

Hosted by Harpreet Kaur, SKA Awaaz Voices That Inspire is a podcast by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), with Asia Samachar as its media partner.

