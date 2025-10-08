Kathakar Jaspal Singh Pandhi in Malaysia

Kathakar Jaspal Singh Pandhi is having a number of progammes in Malaysia.

MORE PROGRAMME

Saturday, 11 Oct 2025, (7pm – 8pm)

Wadda Gurdwara Kampung Pandan

Sunday, 12 Oct 2025, (10:30am – 11:30am)

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Contact for Understanding Gurbani Classes.

Phenji Bachan Kaur (+60 12-621 6273)

