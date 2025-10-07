Despite a career and permanent residency, this engineer ended up living on Sydney’s streets while battling mental illness – SBS

By SBS Punjabi | Australia |

A native of Ludhiana, Punjab, Preet Anmol Singh Grewal came to Australia as an international student. He earned a degree in engineering, secured a well-paying job, and permanent residency.

Despite this success, he ended up living on the streets of Blacktown, Sydney, as his mental health declined.

He is now receiving treatment with support from the local Punjabi community, while his mother, Harmeet Kaur, has travelled from India to be by his side.

Speaking with SBS Punjabi, Kaur said, “While living in Australia, Preet Anmol developed depression and began seeking financial help from his family in India”.

To read the full story, click here.

RELATED STORY:

Their children are Australian citizens but not them. Families call for changes to visa laws – SBS (Asia Samachar, 15 Oct 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here