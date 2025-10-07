Pakistan PM concludes three-day visit to Malaysia

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif get a send-off by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim (left, saluting) at the airport on Oct 7, 2025 at the conclusion of his three-day official visit – Photo: PMO

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concluded today a three-day visit to Malaysia, his first visit since taking office in March 2024.

In a meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Irabhim and Shehbaz agreed to reconvene, at a mutually convenient time, the Joint Commission Meeting at the level of the Foreign Minister and the effective utilisation of the Malaysia–Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA).

Malaysia expressed its intention to expand palm oil exports to Pakistan, in line with the increasing demand by its food processing and manufacturing sectors, according to a statement released by Malaysia’s foreign ministry.

Both leaders also acknowledged the growing global demand for halal products and services, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of halal.

Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and thanked Malaysia for its steadfast support for a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

Speaking at a Pakistan-Malaysia business and investment conference, Shehbaz noted that Pakistan is the 5th largest cotton and milk producing country around the globe, and the 4th largest mango producer.

“Our mangoes, in terms of taste, are second to none. In these areas, small and medium enterprises can be developed, where during the offseason we can collect these wonderful fruits, store them, and add value by making jams, marmalade, and various other products for export.

“Livestock is another promising sector, with Pakistan set to export $200 million worth of meat to Malaysia. We are committed to competing on international prices, ensuring quality, and honoring shipment commitments, adding great value to our bilateral trade cooperation.

“Balochistan’s Reko Diq mine holds vast copper reserves crucial for the global energy transition. Pakistan’s rich geology offers attractive investment opportunities, leveraging natural resources, skilled workforce, and strategic location, while benefiting from Malaysian expertise, technology, and investment capacity.

“By establishing operations in Pakistan, companies gain a strategic gateway to regional and global markets, including competitive access to the Gulf. With joint efforts, we can unlock new horizons of trade, investment and industrial collaboration where one plus one is not two but eleven. Long live Pakistan- Malaysia friendship,” he said, according to text shared at his social media platform.

RELATED STORY:

Arshad Nadeem wins gold. Here is the amazing story of Pakistan’s javelin thrower (Asia Samachar, 9 Aug 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here