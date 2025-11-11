Dr Ajit Singh Balwant Singh (Bangsar Park, KL)

Dr Ajit Singh

s/o Late Sardar Balwant Singh & Madam Harpal Kaur

Age: 72 years

Passed away on 10th November 2025

Leaving behind beloved

Wife: Madam Kuldip Kaur

Children: Arvind Singh Dhaliwal,

Dr Harpreeta Kaur, Dr Amreeta Kaur,

Raveena Kaur & Jasveena Kaur

Grandchild: Jayveer Singh (Your Raja Boy)

LAST RITES

Tuesday, 11th November 2025

10.30ampm: Cottage leaves residence at No. 17 Jalan Limau Kasturi, Bangsar Park

12.15pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Arvind 011-5766 5337

Harpreeta 016-3446 869

Forever in our hearts

A Beautiful Soul Who Touched So Many Lives. Your Love Will Light Our Way Always

Entry: 11 Nov 2025

