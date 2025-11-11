Dr Ajit Singh Balwant Singh (Bangsar Park, KL)

Dr Ajit Singh
s/o Late Sardar Balwant Singh & Madam Harpal Kaur
Age: 72 years
Passed away on 10th November 2025
Leaving behind beloved
Wife: Madam Kuldip Kaur
Children: Arvind Singh Dhaliwal,
Dr Harpreeta Kaur, Dr Amreeta Kaur,
Raveena Kaur & Jasveena Kaur
Grandchild: Jayveer Singh (Your Raja Boy)
LAST RITES
Tuesday, 11th November 2025
10.30ampm: Cottage leaves residence at No. 17 Jalan Limau Kasturi, Bangsar Park
12.15pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
Arvind 011-5766 5337
Harpreeta 016-3446 869
Forever in our hearts
A Beautiful Soul Who Touched So Many Lives. Your Love Will Light Our Way Always
Entry: 11 Nov 2025
