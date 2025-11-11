Event | Malaysia: Shah Alam gurdwara to celebrate a decade of establishment (Aug 8-14, 2025)

The opening ceremony of Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam on 11 Dec 2015 – PHOTO SIKH INSIDE

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam will be holding a Grand Kirtan Darbar and Akhand Path, from Aug 8 to 14, 2025, to commemorate the shaheedi dehara (martyrdom) of Guru Tegh Bahadur as well as the 10th anniversary of the gurdwara.

“Let us gather as one sangat to remember the supreme sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and to celebrate this milestone of our Gurdwara with kirtan, paath and heartfelt ardas,” the organising team said in a note shared with the Sanggat.

More details at Asia Samachar Facebook and Instagram.

