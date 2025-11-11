A celebration of grace, grit and giggles: Seniors shine at EKTA’s hi-tea extravaganza

The crowd? A radiant mix of Sikh mums, aunties, grandmas, sister-in-laws and friends—each one a story, a smile, a spark. Many were aged 75 and above, attending free of charge, while others gladly paid RM60 to be part of this unforgettable experience.

EKTA Hi-Team 2025: A picture of poise pride Punjabi spirit – Photo: Pola Singh / Asia Samachar

By Pola Singh | Malaysia |

If joy had a sound, it would be the laughter echoing through a gurdwara hall in Kuala Lumpur recently which came alive with music, movement and memories as EKTA Club of Kuala Lumpur & Selangor, in collaboration with Tatt Khalsa Diwan, hosted a heartwarming Hi-Tea event themed “Celebrating the Seniors in Our Lives.”

The event at Wisma Tatt Khalsa on 2 November 2025, from 2pm to 5.30pm, wasn’t just another afternoon gathering—it was a tribute to the pillars of our community. With over 100,000 Sikhs in Malaysia, and nearly a third being seniors, it was high time we honoured their legacy with a celebration befitting their contributions. And what a celebration it was!

The crowd? A radiant mix of Sikh mums, aunties, grandmas, sister-in-laws and friends—each one a story, a smile, a spark. Many were aged 75 and above, attending free of charge, while others gladly paid RM60 to be part of this unforgettable experience.

Heart and Humour

The 3.5-hour programme flew by in a whirl of activities that kept spirits high and hearts full:

Yoga Laughter Therapy by Sarjit Kaur reminded us that laughter truly is the best medicine. Watching seniors giggle and stretch with abandon was a gentle nudge to embrace joy, no matter our age.

Fashion Show – Ten graceful ladies took to the stage with poise and flair, proving that style and confidence don’t retire. Their catwalks were less about competition and more about celebration—of self, of sisterhood, of sass!

Geet & Gidha – The rhythmic claps and expressive movements of this traditional Punjabi folk dance brought the room to life. Seniors joined in with gusto, singing and dancing in a beautiful display of cultural pride and communal joy.

Makan & Minum – A sumptuous spread of Punjabi cuisine awaited, and the queue for high tea became a corridor of conversations. Old friends reunited, new friendships blossomed, and the aroma of spices mingled with laughter.

Even those with limited mobility came, determined to soak in the camaraderie. Their presence was a testament to the power of community and the importance of inclusion.

EKTA Hi-Team 2025: Celebrating the seniors in our lives – with style, soul, and smiles – Photo: Pola Singh / Asia Samachar

The hall buzzed with photo ops and video clips—capturing not just faces, but feelings. If the walls of Wisma Tatt Khalsa could speak, they’d tell tales of rekindled friendships, shared memories, and the sheer joy of being seen and celebrated.

Behind the Scenes

The event’s success was no accident. It was the result of tireless planning by a powerhouse committee: Paramjeet Dhillion (Chairperson), Jagdish, Sukhdev, Charan Sandhu, Manjit and Amarjeet. Their dedication ensured every detail sparkled—from the programme flow to the food trays; executing every detail of the event, bringing their laptops and working over numerous cha meetups.

EKTA President Kuldip Kaur lent her unwavering support, embodying the club’s mission to make a difference with heart and purpose. Her mission is not completed until a senior citizens activity centre is set up.

EKTA hit tea 2025: The Women Who Made It Happen – Photo: Pola Singh / Asia Samachar

And what a difference these spirited ladies have made—this being their 10th year of service to the community!

More Than an Event—A Movement

EKTA Club has long been a beacon of empowerment. From raising RM550,000 to establish the first Sikh Senior Citizens’ Activity Centre in the Klang Valley, to honouring outstanding Sikh women and organising youth workshops, their impact is felt across generations.

This Hi-Tea was another jewel in their crown—a reminder that seniors aren’t just our past, but our present and future. Their wisdom, warmth, and wit deserve celebration, not just once a year, but every day.

As for me, I was there to produce a video of this magical afternoon. The warm reception I received, and the kind words from attendees who read my articles, touched me deeply. Writing about seniors—about their lives, their laughter, their legacies—is my way of honouring them. And on this day, they honoured me back.

So to those who missed it: your friends will tell you. The photos will show you. And next year, we hope you’ll join us. Because when seniors gather, magic happens.

Watch this space—EKTA’s dynamic and spirited ladies are just getting started. Syabas and well done.

Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy

