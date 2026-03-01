Sikh prison outreach resumes with monthly visits

MSU Selangor volunteers (left to right) Santokh Singh, Charanbir Singh and Tarlochan Singh Dhaliwal

Prison visits for Sikh inmates, which had lapsed for several years, have now resumed. The initiative has been taken up by the Malaysian Sikh Union (MSU) Selangor Branch, which plans to conduct the outreach on a monthly basis.

The first visit under the revived programme was carried out on February 22.

Approval has been obtained for eight volunteers to undertake regular monthly visits to Sungai Buloh Prison as well as Kajang Men’s and Women’s Prisons. The sessions will include motivational talks, prayers, and the provision of moral and emotional support aimed at encouraging rehabilitation and personal growth.

“Prison outreach is an important effort that helps restore hope, strengthen faith and remind individuals that they are not forgotten. By offering encouragement and spiritual guidance, we aim to support positive transformation and rehabilitation, helping inmates rebuild confidence and prepare for a better future,” one of the volunteers told Asia Samachar.

Those interested in joining the volunteer team may contact the MSU Selangor Branch prison visits coordinator, Santokh Singh, at 012-6661422.

