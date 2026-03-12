Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin bids farewell after 54 years – Report

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin in the Malaysian state of Selangor which voluntarily agreed to move to a new location

A wonderful video, narrated by The Star’s producer Charanjeet Kaur, captures the mood when a gurdwara in the Malaysian state of Selangor moved voluntarily. The Sikh community gathered at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya, on March 1, 2026, for the final prayers and the relocation of the gurdwara’s six Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Sikh scriptures) to a temporary site.

The gurdwara’s closure followed government instructions to vacate the land, which had been gazetted to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department as a burial ground since 2008, it reported.

Flashback, Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin in the earlier days

