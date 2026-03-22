Jagjeet Singh Ranjit Singh (1933 – 2026), Tropicana Golf and Country Resort

Jagjeet Singh Ranjit Singh

(Kirkby-trained / Tropicana Golf and Country Resort)

21.11.1933 – 21.3.2026

Parents: Late Ranjit Singh and Bishen Kaur

He passed away peacefully at the Institut Jantung Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

93 glorious years of grace and wisdom. His legacy carries on through his family.

Wife: Mrs Jagjeet known as Mrs J nee Surjeet Kaur

Children & Spouses:

Ajeet Singh (son) & Dipa Kaur (wife)

Ravinder Singh (son) & Geraldine Wong (wife)

Grandchildren:

Roshan Singh

Sanjeev Ravinder

Kabir Singh

Enisha Ravinder

Mira Kaur

LAST RITES

Monday, 23rd March 2026

8.30am: Sukhmani Sahib at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ)

10.00am: Cortege leaves GSPJ

11.00am: Saskaar (cremation) at Krematorium MBPJ (Add: Jalan 229, Jalan 51A/229, Petaling Jaya)

(The family kindly requests no flowers or wreaths)

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 4th April 2026

From 5pm to 7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Mrs Jagjeet (Mrs J) 012 200 5276

Ajeet Singh 012 212 1372

Ravinder Singh 012 218 9921

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 22 March 2026 | Source: Family

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