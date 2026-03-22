Jagjeet Singh Ranjit Singh (1933 – 2026), Tropicana Golf and Country Resort

Jagjeet Singh Ranjit Singh
(Kirkby-trained / Tropicana Golf and Country Resort)
21.11.1933 – 21.3.2026
Parents: Late Ranjit Singh and Bishen Kaur
He passed away peacefully at the Institut Jantung Negara, Kuala Lumpur.
93 glorious years of grace and wisdom. His legacy carries on through his family.
Wife: Mrs Jagjeet known as Mrs J nee Surjeet Kaur
Children & Spouses:
Ajeet Singh (son) & Dipa Kaur (wife)
Ravinder Singh (son) & Geraldine Wong (wife)
Grandchildren:
Roshan Singh
Sanjeev Ravinder
Kabir Singh
Enisha Ravinder
Mira Kaur
LAST RITES
Monday, 23rd March 2026
8.30am: Sukhmani Sahib at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ)
10.00am: Cortege leaves GSPJ
11.00am: Saskaar (cremation) at Krematorium MBPJ (Add: Jalan 229, Jalan 51A/229, Petaling Jaya)
(The family kindly requests no flowers or wreaths)
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 4th April 2026
From 5pm to 7pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Contact:
Mrs Jagjeet (Mrs J) 012 200 5276
Ajeet Singh 012 212 1372
Ravinder Singh 012 218 9921
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 22 March 2026 | Source: Family
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