The Guru, Not the Gatekeeper: Why Shabad-Guru Still Matters in Diaspora Sikh Life

The author reflects on a recurring diaspora Sikh concern: how priest-like habits, ritual dependence, and inherited custom can quietly re-enter Sikh life even though Sikhi locates authority in Shabad and Bani rather than in a mediating priestly class. He argues that renewed direct engagement with Gurbani is central to any meaningful Sikh revival in the diaspora.

By Gurjit Singh Sandhu | Opinion |

In many Sikh families, the pressure does not arrive wearing the name of ritualism. It arrives more gently.

A wedding is being planned, and someone says the date should be checked properly. A funeral takes place, and someone quietly insists that a few extra things should be done “just in case.” A child is born, and old ideas about impurity, restriction, or prescribed waiting periods begin to shape the house. A family wants to understand Gurbani, but instead of being invited into it, they are left standing at a distance while others perform religion on their behalf.

None of this is usually presented as a rejection of Sikhi. It comes wrapped as respect, tradition, culture, or caution. But the effect can be the same: ordinary Sikhs begin to feel that access to religion depends on specialists, correct procedures, inherited customs, or invisible rules that must be managed for them.

That is exactly the kind of drift the Sikh Gurus challenged.

One of the most radical moves in Sikhi was not only theological but social. It broke the idea that spiritual life must be mediated by a hereditary priestly class. It challenged the assumption that ritual expertise, caste status, or ceremonial control could place one human being between another and the Divine. In Sikhi, the centre is not the ritual specialist. The centre is the Guru, encountered through Shabad.

That is why Sikhi’s understanding of Guru matters so much. When Sikhs say that Guru is found in Bani, this is not a poetic slogan. It is a governing principle of Sikh religious life. The authority that forms, corrects, and guides the Sikh is not a family priest, astrologer, ritual broker, or passing personality. It is the Guru’s revealed teaching, received through listening, reflection, and lived practice.

This is not a call for private, self-invented Sikhi. Guidance matters. But in Sikhi, guidance should bring people closer to the Guru, not make them permanently dependent on a middleman.

Gurbani makes this clear. It locates all human beings in the One Light (SGGS, 1349). It recasts the sacred thread in ethical rather than ritual terms, making compassion, contentment, restraint, and truth the marks of spiritual discipline (SGGS, 471). It rejects sootak thinking by shifting impurity from childbirth or contact to greed, falsehood, lust, and slander (SGGS, 472). And it states the principle of authority with striking clarity: Bani is Guru, Guru is Bani (SGGS, 982). Again and again, Gurbani turns the question from outer performance to inner condition: what is happening to the mind? Is ego loosening? Is greed reducing? Is truth becoming visible in conduct?

That remains deeply relevant in the diaspora.

Today, the old priestly structure often returns in altered form: auspicious timing practices entering wedding decisions, funeral expectations inherited from surrounding custom, caste operating beneath the language of respectability, or gurdwara life in which the sangat becomes passive while religion is handled by a few functionaries. It also appears in the outsourcing of understanding itself: people know how to book an Akhand Paath, but not how to sit with one shabad and let it interrogate their life.

This is not a criticism of granthis, raagis, or sevadars as such. Sikh communities need learned people who can read, teach, explain, and serve. The problem begins when such roles harden into something more than seva. A granthi is not a priest in the old hereditary sense. But if the community starts treating him as the only legitimate mediator of religion, the effect becomes priest-like even if the vocabulary remains Sikh.

A community can reject Brahminism in theory and still reproduce priestly habits in practice. The external form may change while the logic stays the same. Religion is no longer something the Sikh receives from the Guru through Shabad and Sangat; it becomes something administered by others, performed at a distance, and guarded by custom.

That drift has consequences. Ordinary Sikhs lose confidence in approaching Gurbani directly. Family ceremonies become heavier but not deeper. Children learn that religion is mostly about compliance, not understanding. Caste and status regain influence because people start looking for socially authorised interpreters of what is proper, pure, or respectable. A community can remain visibly religious while its inner architecture shifts away from what the Gurus were building.

This is why Shabad-Guru should not be treated as abstraction. It has everyday consequences. It means no one can monopolise access to the Guru. It means the path cannot be sold back to the sangat as a package of compulsory extras. It means ceremonies should remain simple, intelligible, and accountable to Gurmat. And it means authority in Sikh life must always be tested against Gurbani, not merely inherited custom or social pressure.

For diaspora Sikhs, this also has a liberating side. Many younger Sikhs are not rejecting Sikhi itself. They are rejecting opacity, performance, and inherited confusion. They do not want religion as theatre. They want to know what it means, what it asks of them, and whether it can still speak truthfully in modern conditions. If Sikh institutions answer that hunger only with more noise, ritual layering, or authority claims, they will fail the very people still trying to come closer.

The answer is not to become thinner, flatter, or more secular in order to seem relevant. It is to become more recognisably Sikh at the point of principle: to return people to the Guru through understanding, practice, and participation.

That can begin in small ways. Families can ask whether a practice is actually Gurmat-based or merely habitual. Gurdwaras can teach meanings, not only organise events. Ceremonies can increase understanding rather than spectator dependence. Children can be introduced to key Sikh words not as slogans but as living categories: Naam, Hukam, Haumai, Seva, Shabad. Sangat can recover the confidence to ask whether an added practice is deepening Sikh life or just burdening it.

None of this requires hostility to culture. Punjabi culture can carry warmth, memory, language, music, kinship, and beauty. But culture cannot outrank Gurmat. The question is not whether a custom is old. The question is whether it trains the mind toward truth or away from it.

That is why the struggle against priestly control in Sikhi is never only about a priestly class. It is about a deeper temptation that returns in every age: the temptation to replace transformation with management, understanding with procedure, and Guru with gatekeeper.

The Sikh response remains both demanding and liberating. Go to the Guru. Hear the Shabad. Let it correct you. Let it simplify what society has made heavy. Let it expose what habit has made respectable. And do not hand over your spiritual agency so easily.

A real Sikh revival in the diaspora will not come only from louder identity claims, better branding, or a busier calendar of events. It will come when more Sikhs recover a direct, disciplined, living relationship with the Guru through Shabad. That recovery would not weaken Sikh institutions. It would renew them from the inside.

And it would remind us of something the Gurus made startlingly clear from the beginning: there is no priest between you and the Guru.

Gurjit Singh Sandhu is an independent Sikh researcher and the founder of PanthSeva (panthseva.com), a publication on Sikh thought, governance, and practice.

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Gurjit Singh Sandhu, who is based in London, is an independent Sikh researcher and the founder of PanthSeva (panthseva.com), a publication on Sikh thought, governance, and practice.

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

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