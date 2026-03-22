Bayan Baru Sikhs mark 10th Vaisakhi at their home complex

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Sikh community in Bayan Baru is set to celebrate its 10th Vaisakhi at the complex it has called home since June 2016.

Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru (GSBB), located in Bayan Lepas, Penang, moved into its purpose-built premises that year, marking a new chapter for the local sangat.

This year’s programme includes an Akhand Path from April 12 to 14, alongside a hi-tea gathering, dental screening and a kirtan darbar.

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