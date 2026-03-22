From Chatbots to Crematoriums: Fake “Bani” Alert

DSGMC’s Tajender Singh Gopa to tackle wrongly AI-generated Gurbani used for posters at the Beri Wala Bagh Crematorium in West Delhi – Photograbs from Kaur & Singh video

By Kaur & Singh | India |

UNITED SIKHS (UK)’s Communications and Advocacy Director Harmeet Shah Singh, also a member of the SGPC’s A.I. subcommittee, was attending the funeral of a neighbour at a crematorium in West Delhi [Beri Wala Bagh Crematorium].

On his way out, after the pyre had been lit, he noticed a series of rectangular posters along a hallway. Each carried text in Gurmukhi beneath Ek Onkar Satgur Prasad, presented as Gurbani.

Something felt wrong.

A closer look confirmed it. The text was not Gurbani. It appeared to be artificially generated.

He immediately contacted the local Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member Tajender Singh Gopa, who intervened promptly and ordered the posters to be removed without delay.

Fake sacred writings are no longer confined to screens. AI-generated “bani” is beginning to surface in public spaces.

From chatbots to crematoriums, the spread is real.

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ਚੈਟਬਾਟ ਤੋਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸ਼ਮਸ਼ਾਨ ਘਾਟ ਤੱਕ: ਨਕਲੀ “ਬਾਣੀ” ਤੋਂ ਸਾਵਧਾਨ

UNITED SIKHS (UK) ਦੇ ਹਰਮੀਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਮਸ਼ਾਨ ਘਾਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗੇ ਪੋਸਟਰਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖੀ ਗਈ ਸੰਦੇਹਜਨਕ ਲਿਖਤ ਨੂੰ ਵੇਖਿਆ, ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਦਰਸਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।

ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ‘ਤੇ ਇਹ ਗੱਲ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਅਸਲੀ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ, ਸਗੋਂ ਸੰਭਾਵਤ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ AI ਦੁਆਰਾ ਤਿਆਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈਆਂ ਲਿਖਤਾਂ ਸੀ।

DSGMC ਮੈਂਬਰ ਤਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਗੋਪਾ ਨੇ ਫੌਰੀ ਦਖਲ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਉਹ ਪੋਸਟਰ ਹਟਵਾਏ।

ਨਕਲੀ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਲਿਖਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਮਸਲਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਡਿਵਾਈਸਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਸੀਮਿਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਿਹਾ। ਨਕਲੀ “ਬਾਣੀ” ਸਰਵਜਨਿਕ ਥਾਵਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਸਾਵਧਾਨ

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‘Sikh GPT’ raises alarm after inaccuracies found in Gurbani content (Asia Samachar, 25 Jan 2026)

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