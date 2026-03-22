Indian rally legend Hari Singh missing, billionaire Singhania injured after Maldives speedboat accident

Former Indian rally legend Hari Singh, with TT Ashena yacht in the background

By Asia Samachar | India |

Former Indian rally legend Hari Singh has been reported missing, while Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania sustained minor injuries when a tourist speedboat overturned in the Maldives on Friday.

Search and rescue operations were underway for Hari and another Indian national after the early morning incident near Felidhoo, according to media reports.

Singhania, the Group Managing Director of Raymond Group, is recovering in Mumbai under medical supervision, his spokesperson said.

“The speedboat belongs to his yacht, TT Ashena. The Maldivian Coast Guard is still searching for two individuals reported missing in the accident,” India Today reported, citing unnamed sources who spoke to Maldives-based news portal Adhadhu.

It remains unclear whether Hari was travelling with Singhania at the time of the incident.

Widely known as the “Gypsy King”, the Chandigarh-born Hari began his motorsport journey in 1990 with the Himalayan Car Rally. He went on to win the Indian National Rally Championship five times, with long-time backing from JK Tyre.

“He stood head and shoulders above his peers,” said Hormazd Sorabjee in a television interview.

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