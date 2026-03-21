Inside the Micky Ahuja scandal shaking Australia’s security industry

Some of those allegedly exploited by Ahuja’s company were international students, including many from India, who were particularly vulnerable due to their visa status and limited awareness of labour rights. According to the '60 Minutes' investigation, these workers were often underpaid, denied basic entitlements and made to work long hours—sometimes in breach of visa conditions—just to make ends meet. In some cases, they were allegedly threatened with being reported to authorities if they complained, trapping them in a cycle of fear and exploitation.

Micky Ahuja, charismatic, connected and in your face – Photograbs from 60 Minutes Australia

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

For years, Micky Ahuja cultivated the image of a self-made success story—charismatic, connected and at the helm of a booming security and cleaning empire in Australia. His company, MA Services Group, secured major contracts across industries, supplying thousands of guards and cleaners to corporations, events and even government-linked operations.

Today, that image lies in tatters.

Australian authorities are now investigating Ahuja over allegations of large-scale fraud, worker exploitation and links to organised crime, in what is shaping up to be one of the country’s most significant corporate scandals in recent years.

The turning point came in December 2025, when MA Services Group entered voluntary administration, abruptly leaving thousands of workers without jobs or unpaid wages. For many, it marked the collapse of a company that had appeared unstoppable.

But behind the rapid growth, investigators now allege, was a deeply flawed business model.

A joint investigation by 60 Minutes Australia, The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald paints a troubling picture: thousands of vulnerable workers—many of them migrants and international students—allegedly underpaid, denied entitlements and, in some cases, intimidated into silence.

Some of those allegedly exploited by Ahuja’s company were international students, including many from India, who were particularly vulnerable due to their visa status and limited awareness of labour rights.

According to the 60 Minutes investigation, these workers were often underpaid, denied basic entitlements and made to work long hours—sometimes in breach of visa conditions—just to make ends meet. In some cases, they were allegedly threatened with being reported to authorities if they complained, trapping them in a cycle of fear and exploitation.

Authorities believe MA Services was part of a broader “phoenix” network, using front companies and proxy directors to evade debts and re-emerge under new entities. Under Operation Hermes, the Australian Taxation Office and partner agencies are probing what they describe as a syndicate that may have siphoned more than A$100 million in unpaid taxes and worker entitlements over the past decade.

The scandal deepened in March 2026 when the Federal Court froze Ahuja’s Australian property portfolio. The move followed a chaotic press conference he held from Dubai, where he had reportedly fled, insisting on his innocence. Instead, the appearance appeared to accelerate legal action against him.

The landing page of Micky Ahuja’s website (www.mickyahujaprofile.com) which was still available when checked in March 2026 – Photo: Asia Samachar

Further allegations have added to the gravity of the case. Investigators and media reports have pointed to alleged links between MA Services and figures associated with outlaw motorcycle gangs—groups long identified by authorities as major organised crime threats. Separate accusations of sexual misconduct, including rape and harassment, have also surfaced.

Despite the mounting claims, Ahuja has strongly denied all allegations.

Yet for former employees and regulators alike, the case raises uncomfortable questions. How did a company accused of systemic underpayment and questionable practices secure high-profile contracts? And were warning signs overlooked in the pursuit of cost savings?

As investigations continue, the Ahuja saga is fast becoming more than just the story of a fallen businessman. It is a test case for Australia’s ability to police corporate misconduct—and to protect the workers most vulnerable to it.

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