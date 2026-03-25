Menglembu invites a Dhadh Jatha for Guru Hargobind Sahib programme

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Menglembu invites a Dhadh Jatha to commemorate the Jothi Joth (passing way) of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji as well as as Bhai Subeg Singh Ji & Bhai Shahbaz Singh Ji.

A Dhadi Jatha is a traditional Sikh musical ensemble (jatha) that performs Dhadi Vaaran, a form of ballad singing, featuring heroic poetry and stories from Sikh history.

Date: Sunday, 29 March 2026

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Menglembu

Program Schedule: Bibi Sumandeep Kaur Khalsa Dhadi Jatha

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