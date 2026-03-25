Buntong Sikhs all set for Vaisakhi 2026

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Buntong Sikh community will host near-daily programmes from March 27 to April 14 in celebration of Vaisakhi 2026.

Among the highlights for the Annual Vaisakhi Samagam 2026 at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh, is the customary Akhand Path — a continuous three-day recitation of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Langgar will be served throughout the samagams.

See the attached posters for full details.

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(What’s happening at your local gurdwara for #Vaisakhi2026? Send a WhatsApp to Asia Samachar at +6017-3351399.)

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(Asia Samachar, x 2024)

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