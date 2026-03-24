Harbir Kaur Gill Shamer Singh (1944 – 2023), Taman Melawati, KL

Harbir Kaur Gill Shamer Singh
(1944 – 2026)
wife of late Lt. Col (Rtd) Sarjit Singh Sidhu
passed away peacefully on the 23rd March 2026
Children & Spouse
Kiron Kaur Sidhu & Siva Sundram
Sarain Singh Sidhu
Samron Singh Sidhu & Cynthia Cindy Sidhu
Grandchildren
Vishaay Raahul Sidhu Sundram
Schanaya Marishkha Sidhu
Schamaya Marishsha Sidhu
Siblings
Manjeet Kaur
Paramjit Singh (deceased)
Deep Kaur (deceased)
LAST RITES
26th March 2026, Thursday
1:30pm: Cortege leaves No. 115 Jalan A-1, Taman Melawati, Ulu Kelang 53100 Kuala Lumpur
2.00ppm: Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 4 April 2026
From 9.30am to 11.30am
Gurdwara Sahib Ampang
Contact:
Siva 012 3765135
Saran 012 2244105
Sam 016 8465000
Kiron 012 214 0817
We love you, Mummy. You will be missed beyond measure but never forgotten. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 24 March 2026 | Source: Family
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