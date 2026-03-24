Harbir Kaur Gill Shamer Singh (1944 – 2023), Taman Melawati, KL

Harbir Kaur Gill Shamer Singh

(1944 – 2026)

wife of late Lt. Col (Rtd) Sarjit Singh Sidhu

passed away peacefully on the 23rd March 2026

Children & Spouse

Kiron Kaur Sidhu & Siva Sundram

Sarain Singh Sidhu

Samron Singh Sidhu & Cynthia Cindy Sidhu

Grandchildren

Vishaay Raahul Sidhu Sundram

Schanaya Marishkha Sidhu

Schamaya Marishsha Sidhu

Siblings

Manjeet Kaur

Paramjit Singh (deceased)

Deep Kaur (deceased)

LAST RITES

26th March 2026, Thursday

1:30pm: Cortege leaves No. 115 Jalan A-1, Taman Melawati, Ulu Kelang 53100 Kuala Lumpur

2.00ppm: Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 4 April 2026

From 9.30am to 11.30am

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang

Contact:

Siva 012 3765135

Saran 012 2244105

Sam 016 8465000

Kiron 012 214 0817

We love you, Mummy. You will be missed beyond measure but never forgotten. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 24 March 2026 | Source: Family

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