Myanmar gurdwara in Pwintphyu

By Asia Samachar | MYANMAR |
Nandan Singh Biaor, the Indian consul general in Myanmar, recently visited Gurdwara Sahib Pwintphyu.
Based in Mandalay, the consul general covers regions of Mandalay, Sagaing and Chin. The consulate caters to the visa and consular needs of Myanmar and Indian citizens respectively. It also plays an active role in promoting cultural and commercial ties between India and Myanmar.
