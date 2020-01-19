Anand my happiest shabad, child tells elated mum. What happens next?

By Sharan Kaur | MALAYSIA |
“The Anand Sahib is my happiest shabad,” she tells me as I put her to bed.
“Wow… Anand actually means happiness or bliss,” I said, amazed at her spiritual attunement.
“It also means the programme is coming to an end,” she explains. #facepalm
RELATED STORY:
(Asia Samachar, 4 Jan 2019)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |