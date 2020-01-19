Anand my happiest shabad, child tells elated mum. What happens next?

By Sharan Kaur | MALAYSIA |

“The Anand Sahib is my happiest shabad,” she tells me as I put her to bed.

“Wow… Anand actually means happiness or bliss,” I said, amazed at her spiritual attunement.

“It also means the programme is coming to an end,” she explains. #facepalm

