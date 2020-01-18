Retired teacher Malkiat Singh Lopo and wife display Sikh craft tradition

Retired teacher Malkiat Singh Lopo is very proud of his handmade traditional handicraft collection.

He and his wife Mukhtiar Kaur enjoy making handicraft like traditional doll costumes, fans, belts, embroidered pillow- cases and quilts.

“This is part of the Sikh tradition and we ensure that every piece we make represents certain values like unity, love or peace, ” said the 77-year-old at the Guru Gobind Singh Ji ‘Parkash Dihara Gurpurab’ (anniversary celebration) at Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang.

His handicraft exhibition was one of the events of the three-day celebration.

“I dedicated this Punjabi handiwork specially to the 550-year anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, ” he said.

Malkiat has thousands of handicraft pieces which he keeps in a ‘museum’ in his house in Seberang Jaya.

It is also a treasure trove of rare books, ceremonial swords and historical records.

“I will continue making the handicraft items for as long as I can, ” said Malkiat.

Other events during the celebration were the reading of the ‘Kirtan Darbar’ (singing of hymns from Guru Granth Sahib accompanied by traditional musical instruments) and ‘Akhand Paath’ (continuous recitation of all of Guru Granth Sahib’s verses for 48 hours).

There was also a talk titled ‘Living with Hypertension and Diabetes’ by Prof Dr (Brig) Yudhdev Singh from AIMST University.

Deputy Chief Minister ll Prof Dr P. Ramasamy launched the event.