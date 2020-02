D/SM Bharbhur Singh (1963-2020), Taman Melati, Setapak

LAST RESPECTS: Family, relatives and friends can pay their last respects at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, KL, on 3 Feb 2020 (Monday), 7.30am onwards. Sukhmani Sahib prayer at 9am. Cortege leaves from Tatt Khalsa at 11am. SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12.00 noon, 3 Feb 2020 (Monday), at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, KL. PATH DA BHOG: 16 Feb 2020 (Sunday), 9.30am-11.30, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia