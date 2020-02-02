Taranjit made new India envoy to US

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the diplomat with a penchant of spotting colourful turbans, will be India’s top man in Washington.

On Jan 28, the Ministry of External Affairs announced his appointment as the next Ambassador of India to the United States of America.

He is no stranger to the US having served as the deputy chief of mission at Washington from July 2013 to January 2017.

The out-going India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka succeeds Harsh Vardhan Shringla who has made a foreign secretary on Jan 29.

A 1988-batch IFS officer, he also has the experience of working at the United Nations. He was posted as Joint Secretary (UN) from March 2009 to August 2011. He was also at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.

Over the years, he has also served in the former Soviet Union (Russia), Ukraine and Germany.

Born on 23 Jan 1963, he studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and graduated with History Honors from St. Stephens’ College, Delhi. He then took a post-graduate degree in International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He is married to Reenat Sandhu, also an IFS officer, and has two children.