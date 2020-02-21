Ex-Cpl Sarjit Singh Sandhu (1947-2020), Sitiawan (RF 46012)

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12 noon, 22 February 2020 (Saturday), at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang, Selangor. Cortège leaves from 91, Jalan Pending 4, Bandar Puteri, Klang at 11am. PATH DA BHOG: 8 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang | Malaysia
EX-CPL SARJIT SINGH SANDHU A/L ACHAR SINGH (SITIAWAN), RF 46012
26.02.1947 – 21.02.2020
Village: Rudiwala; Dist. Taran Taran
Mother: Karam Kaur
Wife: Mahenderjit Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Taranjit Singh
Parvesh Singh
Krishanprit Singh
Brothers and sisters and loved ones.
God daughter: Lee Yee Nee
Saskaar / Cremation: 12 noon, 22 February 2020 (Saturday), at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang, Selangor
Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from 91, Jalan Pending 4, Bandar Puteri, Klang at 11am, 22 February 2020 (Saturday)
Path da Bhog: 8 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am – 12noon, at Gurdawara Sahib Klang
Message From Family: Daddy, we love you very much and we will miss you a lot. But we know that you are in a better place now with Waheguru
Contact:
Taran 012 342 7089
Pervesh 012 393 8052
Krishen 017 675 6774
Dr Manjit Singh 012 562 7317 (brother)
Lt Col (Retd) Harbans Singh 012 288 0929
| Entry: 21 Feb 2020 | Source: Family
