Ex-Cpl Sarjit Singh Sandhu (1947-2020), Sitiawan (RF 46012)

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12 noon, 22 February 2020 (Saturday), at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang, Selangor. Cortège leaves from 91, Jalan Pending 4, Bandar Puteri, Klang at 11am. PATH DA BHOG: 8 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am - 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12 noon, 22 February 2020 (Saturday), at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang, Selangor. Cortège leaves from 91, Jalan Pending 4, Bandar Puteri, Klang at 11am. PATH DA BHOG: 8 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang | Malaysia

EX-CPL SARJIT SINGH SANDHU A/L ACHAR SINGH (SITIAWAN), RF 46012

26.02.1947 – 21.02.2020

Village: Rudiwala; Dist. Taran Taran

Mother: Karam Kaur

Wife: Mahenderjit Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Taranjit Singh

Parvesh Singh

Krishanprit Singh

Brothers and sisters and loved ones.

God daughter: Lee Yee Nee

Saskaar / Cremation: 12 noon, 22 February 2020 (Saturday), at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang, Selangor

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from 91, Jalan Pending 4, Bandar Puteri, Klang at 11am, 22 February 2020 (Saturday)

Path da Bhog: 8 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am – 12noon, at Gurdawara Sahib Klang

Message From Family: Daddy, we love you very much and we will miss you a lot. But we know that you are in a better place now with Waheguru

Contact:

Taran 012 342 7089

Pervesh 012 393 8052

Krishen 017 675 6774

Dr Manjit Singh 012 562 7317 (brother)

Lt Col (Retd) Harbans Singh 012 288 0929

| Entry: 21 Feb 2020 | Source: Family