Punjab departments, state corps told to put up Punjabi signboards

The Punjab government on Friday (Feb 21) made it mandatory for all its departments, boards and corporations besides the semi-government institutions to display their signboards in Punjabi language.

As per the new regulations, even state road milestones will now be prominently sporting the Punjabi language, written in Gurmukhi script. The new regulations, however, will not apply to the national highways and various central government departments, reports PTI.

The announcement was made by Higher Education and Languages Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day. The Punjab Languages Department issued orders as per the Punjab State Language Act, 1967 in this regard, according to a government statement.

“The sign boards in all the government and semi-government institutions, boards, corporations and road milestones would be written in Punjabi on the top in Gurmukhi Script and if need arises to write in any other language, it will be written below in smaller font,” said the statement.