Hari Singh (1943-2020), Mantin

HARI SINGH A/L NADAR SINGH

9.8.1943 – 21.2.2020

Dear family and friends,

Our beloved father, Hari Singh A/L Nadar Singh (Mantin origin), has passed away peacefully on 21 Feb 2020.

Prayers & Last Respects: Those intending to pay last respects can do so from 9.30am to 12pm, 22 Feb 2020 (Saturday), at our residence at No 170, Jalan Pelanduk 5, Taman Suntex, 43200, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Direction to residence: Google/Waze BA Care Centre (opposite the residence)

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 22 Feb 2020 (Saturday), at Cheras Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Akhand Path: 27 to 29 February 2020 (Thursday to Saturday)

Path Da Bhog: 11am, 29 Feb 2020 (Saturday) at Wadda Gurdwara Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Vina: +60149707121

Ramesh: +60126537892

Ami: +60123480716

| Entry: 22 Feb 2020 | Source: Family