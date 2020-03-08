Harjinder Kaur (1943-2020), Kuala Lumpur

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 4pm, 8 March 2020 ( Sunday), at CHERAS CREMATORIUM (JALAN KUARI) Cortège leaves from NO 8, MESRA TERRACE, 7 JALAN DUTAMAS RAYA at 3pm. PATH DA BHOG / BARSI: 10 March 2020 (Tuesday), 4pm, Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
HARJINDER KAUR
(10.03.1943 – 08.03.2020)
Husband: TRILOK SINGH
Children / Spouses:
RAVEENA KAUR / CHARANPAL SINGH
KULJIT SINGH SACHDEV / AJIT SACHDEV
Grandchildren:
JAIKAR SINGH / RASMEET KAUR
NAINA SACHDEV
BANDHAGI KAUR
SIVRAN SINGH
SIRJAN SINGH
Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 8 March 2020 ( Sunday), at CHERAS CREMATORIUM (JALAN KUARI)
Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from NO 8, MESRA TERRACE, 7 JALAN DUTAMAS RAYA at 3pm
Path da Bhog: 10 March 2020 (Tuesday), 4.30pm-6.30pm, Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa
Contact: KUL SACHDEV 012-2265542
