Harjinder Kaur (1943-2020), Kuala Lumpur

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 4pm, 8 March 2020 ( Sunday), at CHERAS CREMATORIUM (JALAN KUARI) Cortège leaves from NO 8, MESRA TERRACE, 7 JALAN DUTAMAS RAYA at 3pm. PATH DA BHOG / BARSI: 10 March 2020 (Tuesday), 4.30-6.30pmpm, Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

HARJINDER KAUR

(10.03.1943 – 08.03.2020)

Husband: TRILOK SINGH

Children / Spouses:

RAVEENA KAUR / CHARANPAL SINGH

KULJIT SINGH SACHDEV / AJIT SACHDEV

Grandchildren:

JAIKAR SINGH / RASMEET KAUR

NAINA SACHDEV

BANDHAGI KAUR

SIVRAN SINGH

SIRJAN SINGH

Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 8 March 2020 ( Sunday), at CHERAS CREMATORIUM (JALAN KUARI)

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from NO 8, MESRA TERRACE, 7 JALAN DUTAMAS RAYA at 3pm

Path da Bhog: 10 March 2020 (Tuesday), 4.30pm-6.30pm, Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa

Contact: KUL SACHDEV 012-2265542

| Entry: 08 March 2020 | Source: Family