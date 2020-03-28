Meals to help the needy

The Star, Malaysia's largest English newspaper by circulation, goes to the ground to see how Subang gurdwara volunteers prepare meals and distribute them to the needy in this Covid-19 partial lockdown period. Some of the recipients don't have anyone to turn to, says volunteer Harjinder Kaur. These are true warriors of humanity, feeding anyone without regard to race, colour or religion

By The Star | MALAYSIA | EDITOR’S PICK |

Many people who have relied on the support from others for their day to day routine were caught off guard with the sudden movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The elderly, the poor and those with mobility problems were the most affected by this order.

Luckily, volunteers from groups and organisations like Gurdwara Sahib Subang, Selangor have come forward to help.