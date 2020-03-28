Meals to help the needy

By The Star | MALAYSIA | EDITOR’S PICK |
Many people who have relied on the support from others for their day to day routine were caught off guard with the sudden movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The elderly, the poor and those with mobility problems were the most affected by this order.
Luckily, volunteers from groups and organisations like Gurdwara Sahib Subang, Selangor have come forward to help.
